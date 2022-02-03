A Valentine’s Day celebration for the little ones

When it comes to holidays, they’re most magical seen through the eyes of a child. And while paper valentines with puns are fun, Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events is taking it up a notch with this sweet party for two, complete with candy charcuterie, heart-shaped waffles and so much more.

“It all started with the heart shimmer wall,” Babin notes of the backdrop from The Modern Debutante. “We mixed the glam of that with more traditional touches in things like the gingham tablecloth.”

Babin enlisted the help of Camp Fancy Fun for activities, like sunglass decorating, for the kids to do together, as well as Cookies2Geaux for ready-to-bake dough for a cutting and, later, decorating. Across the room, Babin styled a cozy spot for the pair to end their evening with a movie.

“I love doing something special for my son every year,” Babin notes, recalling past years of balloon deliveries, candy-filled mailboxes and matching pajamas. “But, to me, it’s about more than the stuff. It’s about making memories doing something fun together.”

When making a candy charcuterie board, Babin says to shop for plenty of shapes and colors. “Jelly Belly has some of my favorite stuff for holidays,” she notes. “And you can find all of that at places like Target.”

It’s all about experience when it comes to kids’ parties. Instead of sticking to a strict schedule, Babin advises having activities set up and ready to go so the kids can jump right in when they’re ready.

