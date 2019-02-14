Troop Baton Rouge: Local camps that offer unique and educational experiences

Summer days are still a good ways away. However, if you’re a parent, you know that when it comes to summer camps, the early bird gets the worm. Since registrations are just kicking off, the heat is on, even if it isn’t outside.

We rounded up just a few of the programs that are taking place across the Capital City this summer. With everything from animal care to engineering to horseback riding, there is a session just waiting to make this summer memorable for each and every child.

Click on the organizations and session names below for more information:

With its move to its new facility, the local animal shelter is introducing three different summer camps for kids of all ages to get involved with animal welfare. Click on each session title for more information about registration and pricing:

Camp Luv-a-Pet : This session is for children in 2nd and 3rd grades and will run from Monday, June 24, to Thursday, June 27. This camp aims to teach children basic animal handling and safety, as well as the responsibilities that come along with pet ownership. In addition, the children will also get the chance to make toys and treats for the animals in the shelter.

: This session is for children in 2nd and 3rd grades and will run from Monday, June 24, to Thursday, June 27. This camp aims to teach children basic animal handling and safety, as well as the responsibilities that come along with pet ownership. In addition, the children will also get the chance to make toys and treats for the animals in the shelter. Camp Unleashed : For children in 4th and 5th grades, this session will run from Monday, July 8, to Thursday, July 11. Geared toward older kids, this camp delves into the workings of animals, such as how they become domesticated and why they have certain behaviors. In addition, kids will also spend time with shelter animals and learn more about the functions of CAA.

: For children in 4th and 5th grades, this session will run from Monday, July 8, to Thursday, July 11. Geared toward older kids, this camp delves into the workings of animals, such as how they become domesticated and why they have certain behaviors. In addition, kids will also spend time with shelter animals and learn more about the functions of CAA. Future Veterinarian Program: This session, which runs from Monday, July 22, to Friday, July 26, focuses on teaching 10th through 12th graders some of the skills that accompany the veterinary profession. Campers will assist staff vets and learn about pet diseases, first aid, CPR, anatomy and more.

With topics ranging from chemical reactions and problem solving to engineering and astronauts, Knock Knock’s camps bring art and science together for fun-filled camps for ages 0 and up. Click the camp titles below for registration and pricing information:

Messy Science Exploration : For children ages 0 to 4 to experience the art of experimentation with parents of guardians. This camp will take place June 4 to 7.

: For children ages 0 to 4 to experience the art of experimentation with parents of guardians. This camp will take place June 4 to 7. Messy Science Experiments : Children ages 5 and up are invited to the “big-kid” version of the Messy Science camp, which concludes with the baking of bread. This camp will take place June 4 to 7.

: Children ages 5 and up are invited to the “big-kid” version of the Messy Science camp, which concludes with the baking of bread. This camp will take place June 4 to 7. DIY Camp : This session is for kids 5 and up and will teach problem-solving skills through activities like sewing, cooking and more. The camp will run from June 11 to June 14.

: This session is for kids 5 and up and will teach problem-solving skills through activities like sewing, cooking and more. The camp will run from June 11 to June 14. Animation Camp : Kids 7 and up will delve into the techniques of the professionals for this camp, which teaches animation methods through the creation of flipbooks and more. This session will run from June 18 to June 21.

: Kids 7 and up will delve into the techniques of the professionals for this camp, which teaches animation methods through the creation of flipbooks and more. This session will run from June 18 to June 21. AstroCamp “Warp Speed” : The details of this camp for kids 5 and up have yet to be released, but we have an inkling that it has to do with space exploration. This session is set to run from June 25 to 28.

: The details of this camp for kids 5 and up have yet to be released, but we have an inkling that it has to do with space exploration. This session is set to run from June 25 to 28. Engineering and Machines : Engaging with early machines and their roles today, kids 5 and up can take part in this creative camp that gives them a chance to build and experiment. This session will run from July 9 to 12.

: Engaging with early machines and their roles today, kids 5 and up can take part in this creative camp that gives them a chance to build and experiment. This session will run from July 9 to 12. Create and Curate: Summer Art Camp : Kids 5 and up will expand their artistic skills with this camp, which teaches a new skill and medium each day. This session will run from July 16 to 19.

: Kids 5 and up will expand their artistic skills with this camp, which teaches a new skill and medium each day. This session will run from July 16 to 19. STEAM Camp: Science, technology, engineering, art and math come together for this camp geared at children ages 5 and up. This session will run from July 23 to 26.

Manship Theatre’s performing arts-oriented camps offer kids the opportunity to find joy in a new skill, or perfect an existing one. The three sessions that will be offered this summer bring dance and other theatrical skills together with fitness. Click the camp titles below for registration and pricing information:

Fun Fitness Camp : This session for kids ages 10 to 15 will take place from June 24 to 28. In partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, the camp will delve into dance as a form of exercise, as well as other healthy life choices.

: This session for kids ages 10 to 15 will take place from June 24 to 28. In partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, the camp will delve into dance as a form of exercise, as well as other healthy life choices. Mini Musical Camp : For kids ages 6 to 8, this session will run from June 17 to 22 and aims to bring out the best in young performers by giving them the basics for the stage. They will work toward a performance of Pirates! The Musical.

: For kids ages 6 to 8, this session will run from June 17 to 22 and aims to bring out the best in young performers by giving them the basics for the stage. They will work toward a performance of Pirates! The Musical. Musical Production Camp: From July 8 to 19, this session is for kids 9 to 15 and allows older kids to perfect skills and learn new ones as they work on a performance of Mary Poppins Jr.

Utilizing Baton Rouge’s diverse museum scene, as well as the unique talents of artists across the community, the Artsplosion! camp is for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade to cultivate their creativity from July 29 to August 2. Located at the Arts Council’s downtown headquarters, campers will be able to go on morning field trips to nearby museums and head back in the afternoon for experiences in dance, music, drama, visual arts and more. Click here for pricing and more information.

One of the city’s most popular camps, BREC’s Farr Park offers equestrian camps for ages from 6 to 15. A fun escape from the television, video games and iPads, this camp offers kids the chance to get outside and experience nature. Click the camp titles below for registration and pricing:

Horse Lover’s Camp : With six sessions in total with start dates from June 4 to July 23, this is the park’s most popular camp. Each age group is divided into specific levels so kids can learn horsemanship skills at their own pace. The camps also offers crafts and other outdoor activities.

: With six sessions in total with start dates from June 4 to July 23, this is the park’s most popular camp. Each age group is divided into specific levels so kids can learn horsemanship skills at their own pace. The camps also offers crafts and other outdoor activities. Horse Lover’s Adventure Camp : From June 25 to 29, this camp ties horseback riding in with the rest of what the outdoors has to offer. In the afternoon, kids will participate in activities like paddling, kayaking, fishing and more.

: From June 25 to 29, this camp ties horseback riding in with the rest of what the outdoors has to offer. In the afternoon, kids will participate in activities like paddling, kayaking, fishing and more. Junior Horsemanship Camp: This session, which runs from July 30 to August 3, teaches kids ages 13 to 15 the basics of horse care, while also allowing the young riders to perfect skills at their own pace.

At the Kids’ Orchestra Camp, your child is given the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument in one week with instruction provided by local professional musicians. Along with acquiring a new skill, camp activities will also include arts and crafts, summer fun, a field trip and an end-of-camp performance for friends and family. The Kids’ Orchestra Camp welcomes children who were in grades kindergarten through 5th grades during the 2018-2019 school year.

Session 1 of the camp will offer violin, viola, cello and bass for 2nd through 5th grade, and music fundamentals for kindergarten through 1st grade. Session 2 will also offer music fundamentals for kindergarten to 1st grade as well as flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, and percussion for 2nd through 5th grades.

Kids (and adults, too) can learn the skills of the stage this summer with the Theatre Baton Rouge team. With sessions for kids in grades first through twelfth, as well as special sessions for adults ages 18 and up, these sessions offer something for everyone. Click the session names below for registration and pricing information:

Play Production Camp : For kids in grades sixth to twelfth, this two-week camp, which runs from June 3 to 14, aims to teach the ins and outs of producing a play, with demonstrations in everything from auditions to costume making.

: For kids in grades sixth to twelfth, this two-week camp, which runs from June 3 to 14, aims to teach the ins and outs of producing a play, with demonstrations in everything from auditions to costume making. Creative Camp for Little Ones : For two sessions, kids in grades first to fifth are invited to join Theatre Baton Rouge counselors and stage veterans in learning hit Broadway songs through song and dance. The sessions will run from June 17 to 28 and July 8 to 13.

: For two sessions, kids in grades first to fifth are invited to join Theatre Baton Rouge counselors and stage veterans in learning hit Broadway songs through song and dance. The sessions will run from June 17 to 28 and July 8 to 13. Musical Theatre Camp : From July 8 to 19, director Beth Bordelon will be leading sixth through twelfth graders on a journey through the process of producing a junior musical.

: From July 8 to 19, director Beth Bordelon will be leading sixth through twelfth graders on a journey through the process of producing a junior musical. Camp’s Not Just for Kids: For adults 18 and up, this camp is a five day adventure, which takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily, in putting on a one act play. There are two sessions: one from June 3 to 8, and the other from July 8 to 13.

Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts’ summer camp is aimed at getting children ready for the next school year. BRCVPA’s staff focuses on reading and math enrichment, STEM and technology activities, music, art, drama and more. All students, regardless of their school or parish, going into kindergarten through 5th grade for the 2019-2020 school year are eligible to register. Click here for pricing and registration information.

Kid-Possible’s goal as a summer camp is to build a fun and safe environment where your child can be strong mentally, physically and socially. Campers’ schedules include science, art and physical activities, as well as field trips to exciting and educational locations. The staff and counselors at Kid-Possible have a special interest in growing children as they are all in the education field. Click here for registration and pricing information.

Tiger’s Den is a summer camp held by the Department of University of Recreation on LSU’s campus. Tiger’s Den offers children all the fun that LSU’s campus has to offer, under the supervision of counselors who are dedicated to teaching each child lessons in healthy living, teamwork and more. Children ages 6 to 12 will experience sports activities, structured games, sport skills instruction and interactive educational activities. Click here for pricing, registration and individual session information.

Helping actors of all ages learn the skills to shine on stage and off, Playmakers of Baton Rouge is back this year with three different summer camp options. From acting to singing to dancing, these sessions specialize in the fun and the theatrical. Click the session titles below for registration and pricing:

Triple Threat : For kids ages 8 to 13, this camp will run from May 28 to June 14 at LSU’s Music & Dramatic Arts Building. The session will specialize in giving students all the tools to succeed on stage by focusing on all three areas of acting, singing and dancing.

: For kids ages 8 to 13, this camp will run from May 28 to June 14 at LSU’s Music & Dramatic Arts Building. The session will specialize in giving students all the tools to succeed on stage by focusing on all three areas of acting, singing and dancing. Adventures in Acting : From June 17 to 28, Playmakers will focus on fine-tuning students ages 8 to 13’s acting skills through drills in improvisation, monologues and more.

: From June 17 to 28, Playmakers will focus on fine-tuning students ages 8 to 13’s acting skills through drills in improvisation, monologues and more. Mini Camps A & B: For the youngest actors, ages 4 to 7, this camp is offered in two sessions: one from July 8 to 19 and the other from July 22 to August 2. These sessions introduce kids to the fundamentals of acting, dancing and singing through preparation for a performance at the camp’s conclusion.

