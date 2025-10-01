Travel Journal: The Welden family’s national park adventure | By inRegister Staff -

Las Vegas, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, Sedona & Phoenix

Seen through the eyes of: Lisa Jain Welden

Who went: My husband Jonathan, our sons Devin and Sohan, and I

Why we went:

As a fourth grader at Episcopal, Sohan’s science teacher, Rosalyn Won, shared her love for national parks and tasked small groups with creating a board game about a national park. Sohan fell in love with the assignment and became captivated with the parks. Mrs. Won informed students that all fourth graders in the United States are given complimentary admission to national parks. He was so excited about “paying” for our vacation! We, thus, enlisted the assistance of travel agent Kristin Diehl. Together, we crafted an itinerary that was both adventurous and luxurious.

Hotel recommendations:

We began our stay at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Our room had the most perfect view of the fountains! We rented a car and began our weeklong road trip. Kristin recommended Under Canvas Zion. The view from our tent (number 40) was the best on the property, with a stunning view of Zion National Park. We roasted s’mores as a family, played games and fell asleep in a tent (no electricity). We then stayed one night each in Under Canvas Bryce and Grand Canyon. Staying in tents captured the essence of the natural beauty of each destination. Kristin recommended that we end the trip by pampering ourselves at the Enchantment Resort in Sedona. We hiked, meditated and enjoyed meals while gazing at the beautiful red rocks of Sedona.

What to eat:

In Las Vegas, we had our first dim sum experience at Noodles, a restaurant at the Bellagio. For dinner, we went to Gordon Ramsay Steak. Jonathan enjoyed beef wellington with foie gras. My favorite cheese is Midnight Moon, which was the star of the diver scallop risotto. The boys enjoyed an American Wagyu filet of ribeye. At Under Canvas, unlimited s’mores were definitely the family favorite treat! At Enchantment, Che A Chi is the fine dining restaurant of the property with “enchanting” views of the mountains. Eating outside is a must! The pan-seared halibut with pea and mint agnolotti was incredible. Sohan’s favorite dessert is called the Roadrunner.

Item of clothing you shouldn’t leave home without:

My business is a retailer for Varley, and I always wear a Varley set while flying. While hiking, I loved the shorts, tanks and pullovers! We all wore Camelback hydration packs. Best. Investment. Ever. Poolside, our entire family wore Archies flip-flops, which is an Australian flip-flop with arch support.

Favorite landmark:

We visited three national parks, and each was captivating in its own way. We all agreed that the magnitude of the Grand Canyon was unbelievable! Off the beaten path, Horseshoe Bend is a must-see. Several people in Baton Rouge mentioned it. It’s an easy hike and absolutely breathtaking.

Insider tips:

Purchase a passport at any visitor center if traveling with children. They can stamp their passports at each national park/forest as a memento of their visit there. Also, I wish I had known that it would be freezing at night! I would have packed warmer clothes!

We would suggest this trip to others because:

Everyone needs to step outside of his or her comfort zone.