ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from April

It’s hard to believe we have already conquered one-third of 2021. Last month, April brought a beautiful Easter, sunny spring days and many click-worthy stories here at inRegister. Read on to revisit the stories you enjoyed most from our April scribblings.

5. Basel’s Market Food Truck is ditching its wheels for a permanent location in the heart of Baton Rouge

This summer, lovers of Basel’s Market Food Truck can dine inside as the 4-year-old gourmet sandwich cafe moves to its permanent home on Highland Road. And don’t worry, the former food truck’s new address is equally charming.

4. How to bring the “granny chic” trend into your home—and into the 21st century

The newest buzz in interior design happens to be anything but new after all. Drawing inspiration from family history, we spoke to Laura Cedor to discuss fresh and innovative ways to implement heirlooms and wallpaper for a chic new look.

3. We’re taking you behind the scenes of this year’s Parade of Homes

For those on the market for a new house or even those just looking for fun, the annual Parade of Homes is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the year. A showcasing of luxury homes for sale and for rent unsurprisingly piqued the interest of home design fanatics.

2. Catching up with opera singer Lisette Oropesa: Performing during COVID and her first solo album

Amidst COVID, Baton Rouge’s very own opera star Lisette Oropesa continued performing across Europe while recording and releasing her very own solo album with an orchestra. Sharing her performance experience and insight into a few pieces on the album, Oropesa brought us to speed on her life since we spoke to her last.

1. Check out these ‘elevated’ restaurants in Baton Rouge for a rooftop dining experience

It comes as no surprise that our most-clicked story of April featured the latest craze in dining experiences: rooftops. With three current restaurant rooftops and one on the rise, Baton Rouge–although not known for a spectacular skyline–certainly offers some lively spots with great views.