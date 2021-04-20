We’re taking you behind the scenes of this year’s Parade of Homes

From April 24 to 25 and May 1 to 2, Baton Rouge will gear up once again—in person this time!—for one of the biggest home design events of the year: the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge’s Parade of Homes. Whether you’re shopping for a new abode or just seeing what advancements await to be laid upon future foundations, this showcase of luxury living comes with a series of special events and socially distant tours intended to tick the boxes of dreamers and doers alike.

“Most of these houses are for sale, but this year, we’re also showcasing one that’s for rent,” says HBAGBR director of marketing Makinzie Sketch. “That’s not something we’ve seen in years past, and it’s just another example of how we try to avoid the same-old-same-old, always expanding and educating the community on what really goes into the home-building industry.”

With 41 different homes to choose from, you may be in search of a little direction, or at least a little time to process. That’s why Parade of Homes will also feature two special events taking place on April 23 and May 1, respectively, as a way to wind down and prepare for the sights ahead.

“The Tastemakers Tour on April 23 is our preview night, with tour slots to view a few of our more high-end houses from Manchac Homes in Long Farm Village, Meridian Homes in Long Farm Village, and David Richardson Builders in The Settlement at Willow Grove,” says Sketch. “It’s basically a VIP parade experience. You’ll be chartered around by mini-bus and get to enjoy wine and food from the chefs of Mansurs on the Boulevard, Beausoleil Creole Cuisine, BRQ Restaurant and Kalurah Street Grill.”

The Hollingsworth Showroom Showcase on May 1 is a one-stop event available to anyone with a parade ticket, this time centered around the showroom’s newest location near Perkins Rowe. Guests can meet builders and designers and see the projects they’re working on, all within the casual vibes of a happy hour.

“We love that we can host a public event that include regular consumers, not just members,” says Sketch. “Of course we’ll be taking all COVID-19 precautions, but we don’t want access to these designers and ideas to be an exclusive experience—we really want to share with Baton Rouge all the cool stuff going on with home design.”

The idea behind the parade is to give consumers an all-sensory feel for what it would be like to live in the featured neighborhoods and houses, being able to hear explanations behind aesthetic and practical choices in home design and technology, as well as take in the vibe of the different neighborhoods and surroundings.

“I love seeing the small details people might not have always thought of, like a heated towel rack or how to make indoor-outdoor living more seamless,” says Sketch. “It’s really cool for people to be able to see everything in action, in person, and be a part of these trends and decisions in their own homes.”

Get more info and purchase parade and special event tickets here.