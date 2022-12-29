From travel-worthy destinations to historic locations, these feature stories captured your hearts this year

Not every great story gets its due on the cover of inRegister, but inside each issue, you managed to find plenty of features that captured just as much of your attention. Here are the three feature stories you clicked on the most in 2022:

3. Island Hopping: These spots off the Gulf Coast are worth exploring

We all had vacation on our brain back in the month of June, and this story on Gulf Coast beach escapes scratched our collective itch for sun and sand (plus world-class wildlife refuges visited by birds, dolphins and acclaimed artists).

2. Emily Underhill brings luxury vintage style to Baton Rouge

Fashion-lovers had their fair pick of style-forward stories this year, but this piece on vintage fashion expert Emily Underhill and her appointment-based luxury vintage showroom Silibi stoked the fire for all things sustainably stylish.

1. A collection of historic homes and antiques in Pointe Coupee Parish has renewed potential in the hands of new owners

An old 1700s Creole cottage found new life with the new owners featured in this story from May, with Maison Chenal and LaCour House—along with the rest of their “tout ensemble” of treasures in Pointe Coupee Parish—capturing the attention of the inner historian in all of us to make this one of our most popular stories of the year.