ToneBR takes St. Francisville on Saturdays in October | By Sally Grace Cagle

It’s widely known that St. Francisville has become a go-to destination for a weekend or day trip, and thanks to ToneBR, we have a healthy reason to get it on the calendar.

Offering classes this Saturday, September 28, Saturday, October 12, and a special Halloween-themed class on Saturday, October 26, the group has been loving getting more people involved in their fun way to get fit.

Hear from ToneBR owner, Lauren Temple, on what attendees can expect from the classes and how they’ve been going thus far.

Why did y’all decide to bring ToneBR to St. Francisville?

We are absolutely in love with the charming and vibrant St. Francisville area! It’s extra special for us because our very own Betsy Lindsey hails from there, and she had the brilliant idea to pop-up in her hometown. Plus, with some of our dear friends and clients owning The Mallory, it felt like the perfect match for our studio.

How have the pop-up events been going so far?

The response to our pop-ups has blown us away! Classes have been packed, and the energy has been off the charts. We’ve been mixing things up with a variety of offerings while keeping our Lagree classes at the heart of every session. From barre to sculpt, yoga and a thrilling Halloween-themed class at The Myrtles at the end of October, there’s something for everyone.

Has it been difficult moving equipment to and from?

Let’s talk about our Lagree Microformers. They’ve added a whole new level of excitement to our sessions. We even got ourselves a snazzy travel trailer decked out with our logo to make moving machines a breeze. We’re also hosting several other private remote events, adding even more fun to the mix.

Is there any chance y’all will continue having pop-ups past October?

We encourage folks to come for an exhilarating workout with ToneBR and stay for an experience like no other in this charming southern town. The incredible teams at The Mallory, The Corbel, Barlow Fashion and Hotel Toussaint have been the best hosts–definitely check them out. Our last October pop-up is at The Myrtles on October 26, and we’ll kick off with a fun outdoor Halloween-themed class, and then Restaurant 1796 will be serving up Bloody Marys and mimosas after class. Follow us on Instagram to stay up to date with our future plans for St. Francisville and beyond!

To learn more or to book your spot, visit their website.