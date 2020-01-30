Timeless texts: Locals share their favorite classic novels

When Louisa May Alcott was sitting in her home writing Little Women, do you think she knew that well over a hundred years later, her book would not only be a staple in the libraries of people worldwide, but also on its sixth movie adaption, with an additional 12 television versions? Surely not. The same likely applies to each of the authors who have come to form the exclusive club of the “classics.” Their words have the power to transcend time, connecting people from all walks of life in drastically different times in history. Their main themes of love, adventure, acceptance and understanding speak to the human condition and the enduring struggles that all people face.

With classic novels holding such a special place in our hearts, we were curious about the books that our fellow Baton Rougeans love most. We reached out to just a few to learn more about their favorites. Read on and leave a comment below about your favorites:

“My favorite experience was reading the Laura Ingalls Wilder Little House books to my daughter Martha when she was 5 years old. Every night we would climb into her ‘big girl bed’ and I would read to her. I read the entire series. The stories were so vividly told that we both hung on every word. So much adventure, hardship and sadness upheld by perseverance through it all. Those stories are my favorite classics hands down, and I didn’t even start reading them until I was almost 50!”

– Jeannie Frey Rhodes, Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

“To Kill A Mockingbird. The novel is one of the reasons I became a lawyer. It addresses complex issues such as morality, equality and how we relate to one another in society. It touches on innocence and challenges our sense of justice. The biggest trope of the novel is our sense of empathy and understanding of others. One of my favorite quotes is: ‘You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view … until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.'”

– Franz Borghardt, attorney at Borghardt Law Firm and host of Geaux Rouge Radio Show

“My favorite is Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll because it’s witty, quirky and full of puns. I also have a dry sense of humor, so I loved the satirical aspects of the book.”

– Jordan Hefler, photographer and host of Do What You Want Radio

“I’m sure like so many young women, Little Women was a big part of my reading as a girl! I mean, doesn’t everyone try to decide which sister they most identify with? Other than Little Women, I would have to say The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is my favorite classic novel. The exquisite descriptions just draw you in. Long before I was a party planner as my profession, I couldn’t get enough of imagining the extravagant parties in the book and what it would have been like to be a guest. I loved that it wasn’t a typical love story, but it seemed more true to life: sweet yet tragic all at once. And ultimately the message of ‘money can’t buy you happiness’ is always powerful in the world we live in.”

– Amy Brewer, lead planner at Weddings Taylor Made

“A Christmas Carol! It’s a little out of season but it’s a great reminder to live life on purpose every day of the year. It’s an inspiring story of transformation and how our futures are shaped by the choices we make today.”

– Leslie Presnall, Southern Flair Blog

“As a recovering English writing major from Loyola University New Orleans, I have several. Atlas Shrugged by Ann Rand is one of the most visionary, futuristic books of our time, regardless of if you agree or disagree with the philosophical undercurrents. There have been cups of coffee discussion amongst my friends and colleagues while imagining a better Baton Rouge built out of Rearden Metal together. You Can’t Go Home Again by Thomas Wolfe resurfaced in my life after moving back to my hometown of Baton Rouge after 17 years in New Orleans, Colorado and Los Angeles. I’ve always felt a kinship to the main character and a cosmic connection to the iconic author himself. And The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, simply because it has my all-time favorite quote: ‘And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.'”

– Casey Phillips, director at The Walls Project

“My favorite classic novel is The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. I read this book as a little girl and it has continued to be on of my favorites. I love the mystery of this book, and the main character’s venture into discovering something forgotten and turning it into something beautiful.”

– Andi Berthelot, owner of The Keeping Room

“The Great Gatsby. The first time I read this book in high school, I was immediately taken to another world filled with magnificent parties and characters that on their face were so simple yet with every page became more complex. I could read this book forever and never get tired of it! My favorite quote is: ‘I like large parties. They’re so intimate. At small parties, there isn’t any privacy.'”

– Johnston von Springer, multimedia journalist with WBRZ

“Mine would be Black Beauty! I haven’t read it in quite some time but I remember loving it mostly because it was a book about horses and the treatment towards them–some cruel, some kind. I’ve had a love for horses, and still do, for as long as I can remember and would read any book or series on them.”

– Cherith Craft, co-owner of Craft Properties, Interiors & Homes

“My favorite classic is Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet. It’s almost 100 years old, but the simplicity of the complex subjects he touches on always bring me focus, joy and a sense of grounding.”

– Dixon McMakin, investment advisor at Altus Wealth Management and blogger behind Dude Fashion Blog

“The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle is one of the best books I’ve ever read. It was suggested that I read the book during a period when I was going through one of the most difficult times in my life. The core theme of the book is a person should be aware of their present moment instead of being overwhelmed by worry and anxiety about the past or future. My favorite quote from the book is: ‘If you get the inside right, the outside will fall in place. Primary reality is within; secondary reality without.'”

– Astrid Clements, Astrid Solo Travel Advisor

“My favorite classic book is The Count of Monte Cristo. It’s interesting to see the main character, Dantes, evolve from a vengeful individual to humble.”

– April Palombo Setliff, Red Stick Refinement

“I would say my favorite classic novel is Frankenstein. The book brings me back to my childhood when I thought of it as such an exciting and suspenseful story.”

– Dan Bergeron, designer with McMillin Interiors