We rounded up our picks for a festive and fun Easter basket

With Easter on its way, we perused Baton Rouge’s local shops for some of the hoppiest and happiest last-minute additions to your children’s Easter baskets. From sweet treats to monogrammed playthings, take a look below to see what’s in store:

These bunny Easter baskets will have your little ones prepped and ready to tackle any Easter egg hunt in style, from soft felted fabric to personalized monograms. Now hop, hop, hop down the bunny trail!

Now that spring has arrived, the weather is getting warmer and the kids want to be outside. We’re hoping to add to their renewed love for the outdoors with these seasonal sidewalk chalks from Sanctuary Home & Gifts.

Sometimes a simple message can spread more love than the most expensive gift. These message boards from Olly-Olly help you do just that—and in spring-colored style, too.

You didn’t think we would suggest assembling an Easter basket without treats, did you?

With a table overflowing with treats, bunnies and books, Mini Macarons has plenty for creating a well-stocked basket.

Here’s a twist on Easter eggs that little dinosaur lovers will appreciate.

Your little one is never truly dressed without a bow, so we’re looking to these personalized, hand-painted options from Victoria’s Toy Station.

Not much can be cuter than these stuffed animals for small ones. Upon request, Lulu & Bean will monogram your child’s name on the ear of these bunnies, making this Easter one to remember.

