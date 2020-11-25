The top five most-clicked stories from November

This past month has been one for the history books–and we don’t just mean because of the presidential election. Throughout the month of November, we here at inRegister have spotlighted countless talented locals and the fruits of their labor. And did we mention our rustic-chic cover spread? We think it deserves at least one more look.

Below, we rounded up five of the stories that garnered the most attention online. Click the links below to read them in full:

5. Local charcuterie artists on how to create the perfect spread

A perfect snack begins with a single bite. In this story we spoke with Nicole’ Keller of Bayou Boards and Blends and Cassie Treuil of Little Graze to lay down some tips and tricks for creating your own charcuterie board, from pairing the right cheese with the right wine to color coordinating for the kids.

4. Backyard bounty: Wild Child Farms’ Kellye Jeansonne talks fresh Thanksgiving table ideas

As it turns out, an under-the-radar chicken farm in Zachary attracted quite a bit of attention when we featured it in this story about homegrown Thanksgiving gatherings. With social distancing measures forcing most of us outdoors if we wanted to interact with anyone beyond your household, Kellye Jeansonne’s take on cultivating a natural bounty lifted all of our spirits in time for the holidays.

3. Up-and-coming Louisiana artists to have on your radar

Our home state has always been amongst the most culturally rich in the United States, which means that fine artists are sure to abound in these swamps and streets. And while we don’t have the clout or reputation of New York or Miami, Chelsea Norris of Ann Connelly Fine Art assured us that our talent is right on par with the best of the best, as demonstrated in this peek inside the Louisiana art scene.

2. No neutral ground: The White House’s hued history of interior design

While the history of the leaders residing in the White House has come with more than its fair share of controversies over the years, the history of the home’s decadent interior design has been much more forgiving, if not downright fascinating. For this piece, we talked to Bridget May, historian and instructor of interior design at LSU, to provide the low-down on some of the styles on display at our seat of government, both now and in centuries past.

1. Free rein feast: An equestrian-inspired holiday gathering

That mooing you hear on Jefferson Highway isn’t in your head. Live Oak Arabians lies just beyond those roadside pastures, an unexpected space where we brought Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events to help craft a beautifully rustic Thanksgiving table to grace our cover this month. From hand-picked wildflowers to the boop-worthy noses of some equine guests, this story managed to enliven the creative spirit in all of us.

