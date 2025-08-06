Last September, inRegister celebrated 35 years of spotlighting the local community.

How can we improve? Take our readership survey to let us know

|
By
-

inRegister readers, we want to hear from you on how we can improve. While we highlight the very best of Baton Rouge, it’s important to us that our content is equal to the excellence we’re covering in our community.

To help us better understand what our audience wants, we ask that you take the quick, five-minute survey below. All respondents who qualify and complete the survey will be entered in an exciting drawing to win one of three gift cards ($200 value) for one of the following businesses in the Capital region:

  • EGGIE Salon Studio
  • Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry
  • Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
  • Simply Facials
  • Streamline Interiors & More
  • Superior Grill
  • Sweetheart Nails
  • The Colonel’s Club
  • Williamson Cosmetic Center

Click here to take the survey now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

In the Bag: What’s in...

Take a look inside the everyday bags of our editorial team, from makeup must-haves to accessories

A local family turns grief...

After losing their son, Matthew, to suicide in 2022, Bert and Alice Bahlinger began hosting Matt's

From the Archives: In Store

As showcased on the cover of the August 15, 1964, issue of The Register, the department store

The new Underground Hub on...

All are welcome in the new space, built to bring the community

Seen & Heard: Fashion and...

20 local men and women are coming together to raise money for cancer care in the local

TRENDING STORIES