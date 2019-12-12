Stocking stuffers for the grown-ups on your list
Small gifts–or what my aunt has always called “happies”– are the trademark of gift exchanges between adult friends. Since salaries allow grown people to buy the things they really want, when it comes to gift-giving, it’s all about the little things. We rounded up some of our favorite finds that are fun and budget-friendly. Click the store name for purchasing information.
FOR THE LADIES
- Prosecco Made Me Do It, $15. Red Onion
- Tea Drops sampler box, $12. World Market
- Santa and unicorn ornament, $18. LD Linens & Décor
- Holly Golightly sleep mask, $46. Mint
- “Pop the Champagne” pen, $18. Mint
- REBL Creative rainbow snowflake earrings, $16. Wanderlust by Abby
- “Let it Snow” snow globe cup, $30. The Keeping Room
- Peppermint bark, $24. Williams Sonoma
- Eleven Six “Tessa” hat, $98 (on sale now). Aria
- Tizo gold frame, $22. Texture
FOR THE GENTLEMEN
- Jack Black facial moisturizer, $27. Bumble Lane
- Jack Black lip balm, $7. Bumble Lane
- 6-in-one tool pen, $25. Orvis
- Leather charger roll up, $49. Mark & Graham
- Those nuts, $9. Red Stick Spice Company
- Elf socks, $18. The Backpacker
- Barbour lambswool and cashmere scarf, $69. Perlis
- Yeti dry cooler, $50. The Backpacker
- Pappy & Company bourbon balls, $30. Gourmet Girls
- Daneson flavored toothpick set, $36. Orvis
- Emergency beard kit, $80. Art of Shaving
- Smathers & Branson Mardi Gras float key fob, $33. Perlis
Share your gift ideas with us in the comments below or by tagging us on Instagram at @inRegister.
