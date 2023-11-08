Spotted: Read and Play kits that make learning fun | By Ryn Lakvold -

We all know how hard it can be getting kiddos to enjoy reading. And in the age of technology, it can be so much easier to opt for a couple of minutes of peace by handing over the iPad. Thankfully, Memmy Co.’s new Read and Play kit for the fan-favorite book, The Little Engine That Could allows kids to entertain themselves in an educational way. Each includes a stuffed bear, wooden train cutouts, crayons and more.

Co-owners Emily Mendler and Caroline Abarca started Memmy Co. in April with the intention of creating educational play kits for kids. Each play kit comes with a book and a set of props related to the book that are fun to play with but also promote learning and motor skill development.

For more information on Memmy Co., check out this story from the August issue of inRegister.