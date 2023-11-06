Spotted: Amaryllis bulb kits from Daydream Manor | By Lilly Chastain -

Not everyone is born with a green thumb. With that in mind, Daydream Manor is introducing easy-to-use Amaryllis bulb kits to the Baton Rouge area.

The take-home kits include one extra large Amaryllis bulb, a hand-painted clay pot, high-quality potting soil and printed growing instructions. The flower color choices are pink, white, red, and red and white. Pick up your kit from the farm, or Lee Street Boutique and Gifts starting November 10. Get free delivery within 25 miles of the farm if you purchase two or more kits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daydream Manor Flower Farm (@daydream_manor)

For more information on the Amaryllis bulb kits from Daydream Manor, click here.