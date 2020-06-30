[Sponsored] No sweat, no smell: A permanent solution to your underarm problems

Sponsored by The Dermatology Clinic

Perspiration is a natural cooling function of the body, but wet underarms rarely flatter an outfit. Hyperhidrosis is a very common medical condition that causes excessive sweating even when the body isn’t hot. Most people with hyperhidrosis sweat from one or two areas of the body, most often dripping from their palms, feet, underarms, or head. There’s good news—a dermatologist can help. The Dermatology Clinic offers a permanent solution to underarm hyperhidrosis with some added benefits. Doctors Amie Shannon, Nicole Mathis Harrell and Meggie Dobson discussed a game-changing treatment option, miraDry.

Ask the dermatologist

Dr. Harrell answers a few of the big questions. “An added bonus with miraDry is that the treatment destroys the sweat glands, hair follicles, and odor causing glands,” she says. “In doing so, most people also see their underarm hair eliminated and decrease in underarm odor.”



How does it work?

During an office visit, the miraDry device emits microwaves, creating heat to destroy bothersome sweat and odor glands, safely eliminating them. There is no surgery involved, and downtime is minimal. Most patients can return to work within one to two days, and they can resume exercise a few days later.

But don’t I need sweat glands?

Don’t sweat it—only about 2% of your body’s sweat glands are found in your underarms. Eliminating these doesn’t affect your body’s ability to cool itself. After miraDry, patients experience all the benefits while continuing to sweat normally in other areas of the body.

How long does the treatment take?

A single treatment takes about an hour and starts with a local anesthesia. As with any other medical procedure, the results for individual patients vary, but this sort of thermal breakdown of the sweat glands typically provides an immediate and profound impact on unsightly underarm sweat.

“Hyperhidrosis affects so many people,” Dr. Shannon says. “Excessive sweating is more than a physical condition, it can make people feel self-conscious and lower their confidence. We can make the problem go away with an office visit and help improve their quality of life.”

As with any aesthetic treatment, your dermatologist will determine the best plan of action for your specific needs. To schedule a consultation, click here or call 225.416.5109.

Keep it cool

Dr. Dobson has a few other options to control unsightly perspiration. “If you aren’t quite ready for a permanent solution, there are some over-the-counter products as well as prescriptions,” she says.

—Clinical strength antiperspirants like Dove and Degree can help those with minor issues.



—Drysol antiperspirant is a bit stronger and can be prescribed by a dermatologist.



—QBREXZA’s once-a-day medicated wipes can also be prescribed.



—Botox injections can help but only last six months versus midaDry’s permanence.

For the estimated 3% of the population who suffer from excessive sweating, miraDry can make social situations a lot less awkward by reducing visible sweat and odors. Schedule an appointment to learn more. Speak with a certified dermatologist at The Dermatology Clinic to create a skin care plan that’s right for your needs.