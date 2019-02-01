[Sponsored Content] Hot Property: Bocage Lake

| FEATURES

Bocage Lake

$1.9 million • 2801 Cedar Lodge

4 BEDROOMS • 5 BATHROOMS • 1 HALF BATH • 7,779 SQUARE FEET

 

REALTOR:

Donna W. Wolff – 225.281.8428 – dwolff.com Re/Max Professional Baton Rouge – 225.616.7755
Each office independently owned and operated

 

INTERIOR:

This spectacular home, designed by Al Jones, features 13-to-15-foot ceilings, gorgeous Chicago brick walls and arches, cypress doors and cabinets, and antique pine beams. Built to entertain, the gourmet kitchen has a 22-foot island made from old pine. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom with under-counter fridge. Cozy up by the fireplace in the spacious master suite.

 

EXTERIOR:

This home sits on a 1-acre corner lot in the secure gated community of Bocage Lake. Also on the property’s perfect 644-square-foot guest apartment with kitchenette, bath and private entrance plus security. There is plenty of space in the four-car garage and two-car port- a-cache.

