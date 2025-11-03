Simplify setting the table this Thanksgiving with easy additions and festive foraging | By inRegister Staff -

Our November issue is here, and our cover story brings Thanksgiving tablescapes back to the basics. With help from event and floral designer Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events and Parish Home & Farm shop in New Roads the setting is simplified, garnished with greenery straight from the yard and uncomplicated floral arrangements, in addition to some whimsical touches of pink.

Complete with grazing options from Bergeron’s City Market and post-feast treats from Sweet Stirrings, the table serves as inspiration for anyone looking for little ways to elevate a traditional Thanksgiving day.

Read the full November 2025 cover story here.