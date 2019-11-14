A simple way to give

In the midst of planning the Thanksgiving pies and ordering festive Christmas presents, it’s also that time of year to support those who are less fortunate in our area. One of our core values at inRegister is to Give Back: we champion many philanthropies, organizations and individuals who are making a difference in our community. These groups are providing hope and healing to those who need it most.

The end of the year is traditionally the time when individuals and organizations make donation decisions and plan for the year ahead. We’ve made this easier for you. Once again, inRegister has teamed up with Baton Rouge Business Report to provide the Giving Guide. The 28 nonprofits featured in this publication share their mission, funding, projects and events—and hopefully will inspire readers to donate or volunteer their time and talents as well.

We encourage you to browse this Giving Guide and connect with causes that speak to you most. Also, check out the Give tab on our webite to access these nonprofits directly.