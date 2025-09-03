ShopQuiz! with Petal + Pup Preservation Co. | By Sally Grace Cagle -

“The bloom may be brief, but its beauty will last a lifetime.” This quote is featured across the website and social media pages of Veronica Catalano’s small business, Petal + Pup Preservation Co., a flower-preservation keepsake service.

After Catalano’s 2021 wedding, her bridesmaids gifted her a serving tray crafted from her preserved bridal bouquet, and she says it remains one of the most meaningful gifts she has ever received.

“When one of my best friends got married in October 2023, I wanted to make her the same heartfelt gift, so I decided to try my hand at resin for the first time,” she says. “Before diving into this venture, I worked at a local veterinary hospital, where I encountered some truly unforgettable experiences.” Because of this, Catalano donates 5% of every order to a local animal rescue, extending her services to pups in need.

“Two months into announcing my new side business, I quit my 7-year vet career and haven’t looked back,” she says. “I knew from the very beginning that I wanted Petal + Pup to be about something bigger than just me.”

While weddings are popular, Cantalano says that no matter the occasion, she can create a keepsake using the special florals from the day. “Whether they’re from your wedding, the loss of a loved one, your daughter’s dance recital or just because, I carefully create keepsakes that capture the love those flowers represent,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Cantalano says that the biggest difficulty she encounters is having the patience that resin requires. “It is a tedious process that can’t be rushed,” she says. But it’s all worth it in the end to have a forever keepsake to serve as a reminder of an important day.

Creating keepsakes for all occasions–even if you want to preserve the 5-year-old flowers sitting in your closet–Catalano is crafting pieces that hold memories.

Learn more and stay updated on the small business by visiting the Petal + Pup website.