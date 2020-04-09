A local love update: Shop from home with Local Pop-Up

At the start of 2020, we sat down with Sarah Guidry and Meredith Waguespack, the brains behind Local Pop-Up, an online marketplace filled with over 50 Louisiana vendors selling gifts, art, decor and so much more. The operators of this online one-stop shop, which is now going on its fourth month of operation, know that Louisianans love to shop local, despite the rapidly evolving chaos going on around us.

Since Local Pop-Up is an online marketplace, the business has the convenience of remaining fully operational even when some brick-and-mortar retail locations are having to close their doors. And with festival season in Louisiana being put on hold for quite some time, there’s no question that many vendors will take a hit. For this reason, Guidry and Waguespack are encouraging Louisiana vendors from all over the state to apply to become a part of their family of makers.

In addition to offering maker applications for free, the women are working with the vendors to enhance all safety measures regarding the creation, handling and delivery of purchased items. According to Waguespack, “Each shipment will be packaged by one person, who is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, and our makers are instructed to continually wash hands, sanitize work surfaces, and/or wear gloves while handling all goods and packages.”

The mission behind Local Pop-Up has always been to connect Louisiana creators and makers directly with customers while celebrating all things local, and that will not change. Guidry, Waguespack and the whole team behind Local Pop-Up say their goal is to make local shopping an easy and convenient choice, even in these times of uncertainty.

For more information on Local Pop-Up or its products, visit localpopup.shop. And as always, continue to support local makers, creators, and small businesses through Instagram, Facebook, or company websites.