See which national and regional awards inRegister just brought home

inRegister’s covers and content are catching eyes beyond the Capital City. The magazine recently won awards from both the Society of Professional Journalists and the Society for Features Journalism for our team’s work in 2021.

Remember the cover of our April 2021 “A Day in the Life of the Arts” issue? As part of highlighting visual and performing artists all around the city, photographer Jordan Hefler captured this image of Nyama Contemporary Dance Company dancer Kamryn Johnson on the balcony of the new River Center Branch Library. The high-flying cover, which also featured graphic design by art director Hoa Vu, took home first place honors in the “Best Cover-Magazine” category in SPJ’s regional Green Eyeshade Awards.

Those who love to laugh can always rely on turning to the last pages of our monthly print issues for “Long Story Short,” the columns written by former inRegister publisher Ashley Sexton Gordon. And the judges agree–Gordon’s work took first place in the “Humorous Commentary-Magazine” category in SPJ’s Green Eyeshade Awards. Read some of these columns here, here and here.

And don’t forget about everyone’s favorite special edition, inRegister’s annual Weddings issue. The 2021-22 edition, published in June of last year, took home third place in the “Special Section” category in the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features competition. Edited by Kelli Bozeman, the issue featured design by Hoa Vu and Melinda Gonzalez. “The enchantment of weddings is captured in this guide,” noted the judges. “We especially liked the wedding shorts in the back of the book.”

These awards are the latest in a long line of honors earned by the magazine since it was launched in 1989 with an emphasis on covering the interesting people and unique events of Baton Rouge. Over that time, the publication has expanded to include several highly anticipated annual issues as well as a twice-weekly free email newsletter, [email protected]. Read more about the history of inRegister magazine here.

What do you love to read about in inRegister? Send us a note and let us know what you’d like to see more of here. And read our latest cover story here.