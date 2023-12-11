Stock photo.

What to do this week: Secret Planta Party

|
By
-

The Baton Rouge Succulent Company is hosting a Secret “Planta” Party this Thursday, December 14, starting at 6 p.m. The best part? No gift required! Attendees will receive a secret number upon arrival with time to enjoy refreshments before the white elephant game begins. The Baton Rouge Succulent Company team will provide drinks, snacks and botanical gifts that’ll be opened and exchanged during the game. So grab your friends, purchase tickets ahead of time and simply show up to see what gift you receive.

Purchase tickets for the party here, and learn more in their Instagram post below.

