Read inRegister’s entire May issue here

Much like most of you, we at inRegister have been working remotely since our last magazine went to press. Which means this issue was created completely digitally. Of course, we live in the digital age and producing these things–although inconvenient–is entirely possible.

We are thankful for all of you and for our community for staying at home even when it hurt or when it was hard. Because it mattered. We look forward to seeing you all again soon. Until then, enjoy the inspiring home ideas throughout our May issue. Take care!

