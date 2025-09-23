This Parisian carousel-themed first birthday party was full of timeless charm | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Elements of an old school carousel, a soft color palette and sweet carnival details. What more could you want for a first birthday party celebration?

Sidney Carrier, party planner and owner of The Box Babe, coordinated the Parisian theme for Krew’s First Fête. Carrier drew inspiration for the unique party concept from a beloved French swaddle blanket she once used with her own daughter, patterned with elegant Parisian carnival details, whimsical animals and a storybook-style carousel.

“I always said if I had another little girl, I would choose this for her first birthday, but instead I passed the carousel reins to my sweet neighbors and parents of the birthday girl, Jordan and Dustin Johnson,” Carrier says. “And oh lá lá, I’m so glad I did. This party was everything I had pictured in my head and more.”

The décor incorporated elements from the swaddle, featuring sweet pastels and enchanting carousel animals. A budget-friendly version of the same swaddle appeared as tablecloths, cupcake toppers and even stuffed animals like the giraffe and mice. And a statement carousel horse stood on top of the sweets table, tying the entire carousel theme together with a touch of Parisian whimsy

“We brought these beloved illustrations to life in three-dimensional form,” Carrier says. “The giraffe as part of the backdrop and favors, and the playful mice from the invitation suite were given as party gifts.”

The birthday party was held at Krew’s grandmother’s home in the Baton Rouge Country Club. “A day as graceful and sweet as the little girl we celebrate. Her very first birthday was wrapped in love, laughter and timeless memories,” says mom Jordan.

“Simple, elegant, enchanting,” Carrier says of the magical day and the bespoke details. “All wrapped up in a bow, just like a Parisian dream. Krew is one trés lucky baby girl!”

Scroll below to see more photos and a list of vendors from the enchanting event.

