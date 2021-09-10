My Favorite Things: Nenette Lusk Gray

Founder & CEO, Lemonade Creative Marketing

Guilty pleasure: Eating crawfish 3 to 4 times a week in season

Place for lunch: Owens Grocery Market & Deli located in my old neighborhood, Valley Park off of College Drive

Way to spend $20: In-season boiled seafood

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Walking or jogging the LSU Lakes, then heading over to the Red Stick Farmers Market

TV show: Good question…I haven’t turned on the TV in months.

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Capital Lake and Arsenal Park. The natural beauty and serenity are awesome.

Childhood memory: Playing kickball in the street

Song on my playlist: “Just Fine” by Mary J. Blige

Item in my wardrobe: My new hiking boots

Time of year: Spring

Book: Bring Yourself: How to Harness the Power of Connection to Negotiate Fearlessly by Mori Taheripour

Concert I ever attended: Stevie Wonder in an intimate outdoor venue on Lake Michigan with the Chicago skyline in view on a beautiful summer night. No opening act. All Stevie Wonderful.

Place for a manicure/pedicure: Meticulous Spa

App on my smartphone: Waze

Item in my makeup bag: Eyeliner

Most treasured possession: The last gift my late grandmother gave me: a long Mickey Mouse sleep shirt

Out-of-town destination: Zion National Park, Utah

Talent I wish I had: Play the drums ( like Sheila E.)