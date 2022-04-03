My Favorite Things: Melissa Thompson

Consultant & Coach at Success Labs

Guilty pleasure: Manicures at ZaZa

Hidden Talent: Arranging flowers

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Dog park with my goldendoodle Tallulah

TV show: Schitt’s Creek

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: White Light Night

Way to get myself moving in the morning: A workout and some good music

Childhood memory: Summer days playing on our farm in Arkansas

Song on my playlist: “Dancing in the Moonlight” by Toploader

Place for lunch: BLDG5

Item in my warddrobe: My grandmother’s vintage fur coat

Time of year: The two to three weeks in spring and fall when the weather is perfect

Concert I ever attended: Adele

Place to have a shopping spree: Antique shops in St. Francisville

Excuse to indulge: It is Louisiana—when do we not indulge?

App on my smartphone: Peloton

Out-of-town destination: Lake Bruin for a long weekend

Item in my makeup bag: Bright pink lipstick

Most treasured possession: My grandmother’s jewelry

Idea of perfect happiness: Making someone else’s day better