My Favorite Things: Melissa Thompson
Consultant & Coach at Success Labs
Guilty pleasure: Manicures at ZaZa
Hidden Talent: Arranging flowers
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Dog park with my goldendoodle Tallulah
TV show: Schitt’s Creek
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: White Light Night
Way to get myself moving in the morning: A workout and some good music
Childhood memory: Summer days playing on our farm in Arkansas
Song on my playlist: “Dancing in the Moonlight” by Toploader
Place for lunch: BLDG5
Item in my warddrobe: My grandmother’s vintage fur coat
Time of year: The two to three weeks in spring and fall when the weather is perfect
Concert I ever attended: Adele
Place to have a shopping spree: Antique shops in St. Francisville
Excuse to indulge: It is Louisiana—when do we not indulge?
App on my smartphone: Peloton
Out-of-town destination: Lake Bruin for a long weekend
Item in my makeup bag: Bright pink lipstick
Most treasured possession: My grandmother’s jewelry
Idea of perfect happiness: Making someone else’s day better