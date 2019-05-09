Moving on up: Our 2019 graduation gift guides
You asked and we delivered! To help you celebrate the accomplishments of the loved ones in you life, we narrowed down some of our favorite gifts around Baton Rouge for graduates of all ages. Click on the items below for purchasing information:
- Squishy diary. Giggles.
- Metallic and rainbow bag. Victoria’s Toy Station.
- Unicorn and video game water bottles. Victoria’s Toy Station.
- Kinetic sand with soldiers. Giggles.
- Slap watches. Giggles.
- Southern Marsh polo. B Kids Boutique.
- Oh, the Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss. Barnes & Noble.
- Peacock Alley towels. Custom Linens.
- Sonos wireless speaker. Best Buy.
- Stephanie Johnson travel bag. LD Linens & Décor
- Canvas dopp kit. Sanctuary Home & Gifts.
- Peter Millar polo. Carriages.
- Sorority recruitment packets. The Keeping Room.
- Limited Edition Lauren Barksdale Hill Tiger Stadium print. Mint.
- Tiger glasses. Mignon Faget.
- Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque. Rouses.
- Eton Shirts tie. Carriages.
- Daniel Wellington watch. Carriages.
- Lizzie Fortunato earrings. Aria.
- Le Creuset dutch oven. Sur La Table.
What gift guide do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments below.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!