ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from January

inRegister’s first month of 2022 delivered all the trimmings of new beginnings, whether in the form of artists showcasing their genre-crossing paintings, chic wedding attire, or women changing our city step at a time. For a closer look at what you clicked on the most, just keep reading:

5. The dynamic portraits of artist Morgan Gray

You may recognize many of the faces in this painter’s colorful canvasses, but not in a way you’ve seen them before. Her vibrant variations on historical figures and pop culture icons captured your attention for our #5 slot.

4. Expert advice for show-stopping (but not too show-stopping) mother-of-the-bride attire

Engagement season is in full swing, which means that wedding parties are already deciding on what to wear during their loved ones’ big day. In this piece, we spoke with Chatta Box Boutique owner Leah Guillaume for her take on mother-of-the-bride style that feels at home in 2022.

3. Room tour: Step inside an art-filled foyer

We’re getting major Pemberley vibes from this marble-floored foyer designed for the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome by Gary McDaniel of Rogers & McDaniel. Here, we dug deeper into the Old-World-meets-contemporary style, sharing how it all came together for a look both elegant and edgy.

2. Women with a Cause 2022

Naturally, our January issue’s cover story garnered plenty of clicks from our readers, thanks to its emphasis on the women making strides to turn Baton Rouge into the best city it can be. From litter warriors to COVID crusaders, this year’s honorees gave us all something to be proud of.

1. Emily Underhill brings luxury vintage style to Baton Rouge

Fashionistas couldn’t keep their eyes off our #1 story from January, which profiled the entrepreneur behind the new luxury vintage showroom Silibi. From skills learned at the Fashion Institute of Technology to style gleaned from time spent abroad in Italy, Underhill’s penchant for uniting timeless threads with modern sensibilities maintained steady attention this month.