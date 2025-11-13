This monochromatic baby shower blends Southern charm and modern sophistication | By Kamryn Tramonte -

With layers of sage green, lush florals and flickering candles, event planner Victoria Roberts brought Eboni Buchanan’s second baby shower to life. Since this shower was Roberts’ second collaboration with the mommy-to-be, the duo envisioned something more sophisticated and minimalistic this time around. Buchanan gave Roberts the color scheme—sage green, white and touches of gold—and the rest, Roberts says, came together seamlessly.

Roberts drew the party’s monochromatic inspiration from the Christian Louboutin 2022 fall/winter men’s show. She says that leaning into this trend is what elevated the event from being just an average baby shower.

“The trends in the event design industry right now have a lot of movement. It’s not your traditional round and rectangular shapes, and there’s a lot of monochromatic tones,” Roberts explains. “And those elements from the Louboutin fashion show really stuck with me. So when she told me this color scheme, I had the idea to combine the two.”

To incorporate baby-related details, Roberts leaned into teddy bears, which added warmth and texture to the overall design.

“The teddy bears were arranged like a toy store, and we added them to the table as well,” she says. “We incorporated that same texture into the seating. The chairs even hugged you like a teddy bear, so it was very comfortable and really all flowed together.”

Although there were hiccups in this project, like any other, even the unexpected was tied into the party’s cohesion. When Roberts’ order of green and white hydrangeas didn’t go as planned, she handpicked any florals she could find from local shops that matched the colors. This is how the baby’s breath made its way to the tablescapes. Despite being unintentional, this emergency pivot ultimately served as the delicate touch needed to give a subtle nod to the shower’s theme.

For Roberts, the ultimate joy comes from seeing clients sit back and enjoy their day. She compares this process to a commissioned piece of art: sophisticated and scenic but ultimately created for enjoyment.

“I feel like when I work with clients who are flexible and open-minded about our creative direction, it makes it all worthwhile,” she adds. “Seeing Eboni happy about the final product is really what mattered, and it was the best part.”

Vendors:

Event planning, design & florals: Victoria A. Roberts Events

Venue: City Club of Baton Rouge

Draping: Empirical Design and Events