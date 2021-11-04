The glitz and glamour of the pageant world is something many of us see only from a distance, despite sharing a city with the yearly Miss LSU-USA Pageant, a fundraiser put on by the LSU chapter of Delta Zeta that raises more than $60,000 annually for the Starkey Hearing Foundation, the American Society for Deaf Children, SeriousFun Children’s Network, The Emerge Center and St. Lillian’s Academy. We watch the contestants compete, and we watch as the crown is placed on the winner’s head, but it all begs the question: What exactly goes on behind the scenes of being Miss LSU?

For Miss LSU 2021 Hannah Fontenot, a look into her personal planner reveals the schedule of quite a busy bee. As a third-year student and Phi Mu sorority member studying fashion merchandising with a minor in business administration, the Lafayette native originally aimed to compete in the 2020 Miss LSU pageant, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no contestants strutted the stage last year. Once her second chance arrived this past spring, she finally walked away with the title—along with a responsibility to represent the university at events throughout the year.

From greeting prospective students in the morning to working her retail job in the afternoon, Fontenot’s day-to-day agenda is often a frenzy of activity. Below, she lets inRegister in on her daily routine from a Saturday in early fall, leaving nothing out (including a nod to her favorite lunch spot).

Read on to see what it looks like to walk a day in Miss LSU’s heels:

Saturday, September 25

6 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake up (after several alarms have gone off), make breakfast, drink coffee, read over my daily devotional and pray for guidance throughout my events today, double-check my schedule, and start getting ready to go.

8:45 a.m.

Arrive at the Student Union and prepare to speak with prospective students and their families at Kickoff LSU, one of several open house events throughout the fall for prospective students. Here, I normally talk to around 2,000 people!

9:50 a.m.

Hang out at the Union and help prospective students find their way around campus. I take pictures and answer any questions they may have about LSU before heading over to my next destination.

10:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Arrive at Baton Rouge Parents magazine’s Cover Kids Event at Main Event and take pictures/hang out with all of the little girls and boys! This has been by far one of my favorite events because spending time with children always touches my heart.

1 p.m.

Join a few phone call meetings while in the car driving to my next destination and picking up a bite to eat at my favorite lunch spot, Finbomb.

1:15 to 5 p.m.

Arrive at work at Herringstone’s Boutique and get ready for a full day of dressing girls for their high school homecoming courts!

5 to 8:30 p.m.

Head over to a friend’s birthday dinner to celebrate her and relax a little after a long day.

9 to 10:15 p.m.

Finally, arrive back home, take a quick shower, open up the books and start doing assignments for the next week to stay ahead of homework and other school work.

10:30 to 11:25 p.m.

Unwind with a book—my current favorite is With Winning in Mind by Lanny Bassham. I thank God for a wonderful day and for blessing me with this opportunity that is continuously opening doors for me. After reviewing what my schedule looks like tomorrow, I lay out my next-day appearance outfits. Then I go to sleep ready to wake up and do it all over again!

For more insight into Hannah Fontenot’s life as Miss LSU 2021, follow her on Instagram @misslsuusa.