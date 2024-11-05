An early childhood educator and play specialist gives tips for mindful gifting | By Bre Pizzolato -

As the holiday season draws near, the pressure to find the perfect gifts for the little ones we love intensifies. There are as many toys as there are parenting styles, making it tricky to gauge what kids (and their parents) will appreciate.

Early childhood educator, play specialist and mom of three, Kelli DeLarue, knows a thing or two about making thoughtful selections for children’s toys. Along with her social media and blog, Learn to Play, as well as a curated toy collection available at Modern Munchkin Co., she offers the following recommendations for choosing meaningful gifts that inspire creativity and joy.

Prioritize Play

Play is children’s work. It is how they learn, express themselves, communicate feelings and explore and understand the world, DeLarue explains. And independent play has big benefits, as it helps them learn to trust their abilities and instincts, ultimately building confidence. To help promote independent play, DeLarue urges gift-givers to back away from the buttons, batteries and bright lights. “A toy that runs on batteries and makes the noises, sings the songs and lights up for your child leaves no room for them to play—instead they are given the opportunity to sit back and watch the toy do the play for them.”

Crowd Pleasers

Toys that engage children of various ages, have enough pieces that can be shared by many and are easy to clean are fan favorites for DeLarue. Think about the toys kids will naturally gravitate toward during the holidays when cousins ranging from 2 to 11 years old all want to play together. Her crowd pleaser recommendations include blocks, Legos or a box of cars. For bonus points with parents, consider a basket to make pick-up and storage easier.

Make Memories

Is analysis paralysis setting in as you scroll or stroll through the toy section? Consider giving the gift of an experience. Tickets to the zoo, a museum or a local event offer kids the opportunity to create lasting memories and the chance to explore, learn and enjoy quality time with family and friends. Many local attractions like BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, LASM and Knock Knock Children’s Museum offer annual memberships that make great gifts.

Investment Pieces

For the doting aunts, uncles and grandparents ready to splurge a little, DeLarue recommends investment pieces that will stand the test of time in any playroom. Her recommendations include a play kitchen, Little Tikes Cozy Coupe or art easel. And don’t overlook the great outdoors—gifts that encourage outdoor play are always a win. “I’m big on bringing back the old school childhood,” she says. “The kind where you play outside with neighbors until the sun goes down. A trampoline, a swing set, a bike—anything that encourages them to be outside, social and independent.”

Kelli DeLarue’s Go-Tos

Infant | High-contrast books and teethers

“A ball of this texture and design is great for working on grasp, exposure to texture and is also safe for oral exploration.”

Eco-Friendly Teether Ball, $20, Modern Munchkin Co.

Toddler | Mattel Mega Bloks and Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

“Mega Bloks are a fine motor and creative toy that will grow with the child. The Cozy Coupe is a gross motor toy that also challenges your child’s imagination in so many ways.”

Blockitecture® Garden City, $35, Modern Munchkin Co.

Preschooler | Board games, card games and lacing beads

“The dice and moving your player are great for math skills, while the game itself teaches following directions and collaboration. Lacing beads help build fine motor muscle, which is vital before putting a pencil in a child’s hand.”

Lacing Beads Pets Edition, $34, Modern Munchkin Co.

School Age | A bike and an art cart

“These items are great for encouraging creativity and exploration. Parents will reach for the art cart time and time again for school projects.”