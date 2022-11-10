The new Mimosa Handcrafted Shoppe opens its doors

Mimosa Handcrafted has outgrown its first storefront, The Mimosa Shopette. The jewelry brand is making a small move to a new spot in the same building as Red Stick Reads near the intersection South Eugene and Government streets, only about 20 feet away from its original shopette.

With a new space comes a new name: The Mimosa Shoppe. This new Mid City storefront has 410 additional square feet compared to the shopette to help shoppers browse comfortably and tell each piece’s story with contextual decor. Along with the extra room, more items will be available in gold and silver along with the brand’s signature bronze pieces.

The Mimosa Shoppe opened quietly on Tuesday, November 1, but will hold a grand opening celebration from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13. Customers are welcome to come see the new space, try on jewelry pieces and take advantage of deals during a 30% off mega sale, which will also run online. Goodie bags, sweets and beverages will also be available at the in-person event.

Madeline Ellis, the founder of Mimosa Handcrafted, says the former shopette was a way for her and her team to try out a retail space without committing to a larger storefront. While it allowed them to get experience operating a store, she says they simply outgrew their space.

“It’s been a year that we’ve been in the shopette,” she says. “I was always intimidated by retail, so that was a really good trial period just to get our feet wet, see how it would go and see if people would come to it. And they did. It worked out great, and it was not as scary as I thought it was going to be.”

