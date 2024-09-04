Meet the Ladies on the Green BR | By Katherine LeBlanc -

Whether you’re familiar with the course or have never touched a club in your life, Ladies on the Green welcomes all women who want to make meaningful connections through the sport of golf. Learn the basic skills or improve on the skills you already possess while networking with like-minded women at one of the many events that the Ladies on the Green host. Founder Jamila Freighton gave us insight into why she started the group in the Q&A below.

Why and when did you decide to start Ladies on the Green?

Towards the end of 2023, I started practicing at the range with one of my friends. At that time, it may have been about a couple of years since I swung a golf club, and before that, maybe a decade since I picked up a club. Going to a golf course alone feels intimidating because it’s a male-dominated space, and I know more women would participate in golf if they had a community of other women to play with. Seeing other golf communities form, particularly the one in my hometown of Atlanta, inspired me to start Ladies on the Green BR at the end of April. LOTGBR is still in its infancy, but the support and participation have been amazing.

Have you always been a golfer? How did you learn?

My dad introduced me to golf when I was 11 years old. I was a part of the First Tee program in Atlanta, and participated in their golf camps and was on the golf team. I admit golf was not an extracurricular activity I enjoyed as a kid, and I often went to practice and tournaments begrudgingly. I did not appreciate the vision my father had for me at the time. Getting back into golf now feels like riding a bike, thanks to the foundation I obtained as a kid.

Can you give a brief description of the group and what members can expect?

Ladies on the Green BR is a beginner-friendly community that aims to create an environment where women feel welcomed, supported and truly inspired to pursue their passion for golf or explore a new skill. Our organization is passionate about creating opportunities for women of all ages and backgrounds to engage in the sport, develop skills and foster lasting connections on and off the course.

Through our instructional clinics and growth opportunities, we aim to break down barriers, promote representation and amplify the voices and achievements of underrepresented individuals in the golfing community. Our mission is to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive community locally where women can thrive in the world of golf while elevating the sport’s visibility on the collegiate and professional levels. Through regular clinics and socials, we foster camaraderie, skill development, leadership and empowerment on and off the course.

What’s something about the group others might not know?

LOTGBR is the only golf community of its kind in Baton Rouge. Many of our participants are young professionals, business owners, moms or all of the above. Our clinics are all beginner-friendly, and prior golf experience is not required to join.

Is there anything exciting planned for the future?

I have quite a few things planned for the future. I am excited about the future collaborations and partnerships on the horizon, including hosting professional development workshops, programs for youth and families, a podcast (details coming soon) and an official membership.

Do you have anything else to add?

There is so much happening in the golf world, but locally Baton Rouge has two amazing collegiate golf teams at Southern University and LSU. Southern’s golf team returned over a year ago and is in its second year. Both schools have women’s teams with amazing players. My one regret is not taking the opportunity to play on the collegiate level, and I hope to expose more girls, particularly girls of color, to the game and its benefits.