Meet up-and-coming event styling company Le Saint Soirées | By Bre Pizzolato -

A new event styling business is bringing French-inspired elegance to local fêtes. Co-founded by Baton Rouge native Adair McCanless Weekley and Rebecca Robertson Marshall, Le Saint Soirées is a full-service event styling, design and planning company born in New Orleans by the two friends who share a passion for celebrating.

Weekley was born and raised in Baton Rouge, while Marshall hails from South Carolina. Both ladies landed in New Orleans because of their husbands’ medical residencies. Introduced by a mutual friend, the two hit it off soon after discovering their shared love of creativity, entertaining and design.

Their Southern roots are an essential part of their style and business. Weekley points to her mother, interior design professional and co-founder of Texture, Anne McCanless, as a primary source of her inspiration, thanks to her early teachings about how place settings, art, wallpaper, fabric patterns, china and glassware can transform a space. Similarly, Marshall grew up setting the table alongside her grandmother, a tradition that grew into a passion for creating memorable experiences.

“We clicked instantly, bonding over creativity and hospitality,” Weekley recalls. “It did not take long to realize we had the same vision for building something bigger together. That spark turned into Le Saint Soirées, born from friendship, fueled by creativity and rooted in a love of celebration.”

The duo is behind the design of the upcoming Storybook Soirée, Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s largest fundraiser, slated for Saturday, October 3.

“We have worked hand in hand with the museum team to create creative, budget-friendly DIY elements while also guiding the overall styling,” Weekley says. “It has been so rewarding to watch the vision come to life. But beyond the décor, what makes it truly special is the mission. Knowing that the funds raised will support children’s access to learning and creativity makes this event about so much more than a party. It is about community, purpose and joy.”

With dozens of mood boards on the business’s Instagram page, the pair offer inspiration for making everyday events a bit more elegant, and LSU tailgating is no exception.

While the business is based in New Orleans, Le Saint Soirées serves clients across South Louisiana, especially in Adair’s hometown of Baton Rouge. And through virtual planning, the two consultants work with clients nationwide to create custom moodboards, bridesmaid gift lists, bachelorette weekend design plans and more.

Learn more about Le Saint Soirées and find a mood board that fits your next event by following @lesaintsoirees.