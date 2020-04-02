Make social distancing easier with old-fashioned letter writing

Remember being a kid at summer camp and getting so excited when you received a letter from home? I remember feeling so giddy and loved, knowing someone was thinking of me. And despite being a couple hundred miles away, those letters made me feel a little closer to home.

There’s just something so special about taking the time to sit down and hand write a note, rather than shoot over a quick text or email. Love letters, thank-you cards and even simple one-liners can make all the difference when a person needs it. And in times like these when people are separated from family and friends, or working nonstop in a hospital, the extra love and thank-you’s aren’t going unnoticed.

The Keeping Room recently released new stationery in response to COVID-19 to inspire friends and family, young and old, to reach out to loved ones and healthcare providers in need of a little extra love. We spoke with owner Andi Berthelot to discuss how she got the inspiration to create the stationery, and tips for helping your little ones create the perfect note.

“The idea for the greeting cards came from the desire to stay connected to each other while we are all home and social distancing,” says Berthelot. “In my profession, I have realized the beauty of a handwritten note, and how it goes a step further in showing someone you love, appreciate and care for them. I recently stared a pen pal chain with my daughter’s first-grade class. Watching her write to her friends or our family members has been a saving grace getting through this mess.”

When they begin to write, think about who they are sending the card to:

First, be sure to have your child write that person’s name on the card. Then remind your child that no matter who they send their card to, that person will feel seen and appreciated. You never know, this could turn out to be a pen pal!

Help your child think about what they want to say to the card’s recipient:

They can tell someone how much they love and miss them, or thank a medical worker for all of their hard work and keeping the family safe. Or they can tell someone all about how school is going and what activities they have been enjoying, and then ask how that person is doing and what activities they have been enjoying as well.

Most importantly:

Always remind your child to sign their name at the bottom!

Need ideas of where to send a few letters? Here are a few local places we have in mind:

– St. James Place: 333 Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

– The Blake at the Grove: 9511 Creekview Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70836

– Capital House Nursing & Rehab Center: 11546 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

– Our Lady of the Lake Hospital: 5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

– Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital: 8300 Constantin Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

– Baton Rouge General Hospital: 8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

– Baton Rouge General Mid-City: 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

– Baton Rouge Police Department: 9000 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

– Baton Rouge Fire Department: 8011 Merle Gustafson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

– Emergency Medical Services: 3801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807

The Keeping Room’s social distancing stationery features styles designed specially for doctors, nurses, teachers and more, in addition to versions that encourage kids to be the card designer by coloring the outlines on the front. Stationery can be purchased online and includes a stamp on each envelope and free shipping. Click here to see the full line.