Crepes, berets and baguettes, this third birthday party brought Madeline’s Paris to Louisiana | By Ryn Lakvold -

In an old house in Baton Rouge that was covered in vines, a host of little girls partied at a celebration just their size. At the party, they dressed up and feasted on cake. They smiled at the good and rejoiced at the flourishes. They painted and played in rain or shine… And the birthday girl was Cecelia Pearl.

Ludwig Bemelmans’ much-loved classic children’s book Madeline provided the perfectly Parisian inspiration for this third birthday celebration. To immerse guests in the idyllic, animated French scene that the book is known for, Cecelia’s mom, Kaite Hicks, enlisted the help of party expert and owner of The Box Babe, Sidney Carrier. Together, they pulled together a party complete with an Eiffel Tower made entirely out of balloons, tiny hats and capes, French cuisine and plenty of nods to the book that started it all.

We chatted with Sidney about the process of bringing this party to life, so keep reading to see what she had to say.

What was the inspiration behind the theme of this party?

Madeline was my own daughter’s third birthday party! We did “Oui Oui, she’s 3,” and after going viral on TikTok and Instagram, I’ve done several Madeline-inspired parties. This party was inspired by the children’s book Madeline and all that she embodies: bravery, determination and her Parisian roots, of course! The birthday girl’s mom reached out to me about planning the same party theme for her own little redhead.

How did you go about translating the theme into the overall design?

I wanted to make this Madeline party different from the ones I did prior! I kept the same color scheme and concept but amped it up a bit. I worked on creating the perfect party box with unique French-inspired décor while giving Cecela’s mom the ultimate vendor list and ideas. Collaborating with the parents and vendors is one of my favorite parts of any party because it helps us get creative!

What elements were most important in bringing the theme to life?

All elements are essential to pulling off the perfect styled party. I decided to do plush tigers for the party favor, which brought in parts from the actual book. Each child received a passport with their photo taken via Polaroid, little capes and yellow hats, of course, to dress up as the main character, and berets for the boys. We added a craft of painting on canvas to incorporate the French feel. My client’s brother made the most spectacular “old house in Paris” for the backdrop, and the Eiffel Tower made from balloons was just the la cerise sur le gâteau.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to someone planning a themed party?

Find something that your child truly loves and go with it; nothing is better than a party that pulls inspiration from the birthday boy or girl! Also, booking a party planner is pretty helpful too.

Vendors:

Party Supplier and Planner: The Box Babe

Balloons: Animated Balloon Art

Banner: Cari Paper Company

Crepes and Chocolates: Bonjour

Cake: Paige’s Pantry

Backdrop: Landon Hazel