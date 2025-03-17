This LoveShackFancy birthday tea party is every 11-year-old’s dream | By Ryn Lakvold -

You know you’ve hit the jackpot when you’re 11-year-old daughter wants to plan her own birthday party … and already created Pinterest boards for inspiration. This was the case for Laura Lindsey’s daughter Lucy.

For Lucy’s 11th birthday party, she wanted a LoveShackFancy-inspired tea party. With the help of her mom and sisters, she was able to make her dream party come to life. We talked to Laura and her daughter Betsy about how this party came together. Read on for the Q&A.

What was the party theme and how did the décor display it?

“Lucy had an ongoing Pinterest board for almost 6 months,” Laura says. “She started from the very beginning wanting it to be a bow theme so we just fed off of that. Picture LoveShackFancy, preppy chic! Lucy loves all things girly, and that’s exactly what she wanted her birthday party to be.”

What was the color scheme?

“The color scheme was pastels,” says Betsy. “All of the girls’ dresses were precious and full of lace and ruffles. Everyone brought their own unique style!”

Who were the vendors?

“Betsy found some flower arrangements and some balloon ideas on her Pinterest pages and we just started collaborating. The three big sisters, Mary Margaret, Betsy and Kitty, came together as a team and made it all happen for the youngest sister,” Laura says.

“We used Jumping Jane for the jump house. We ended up going with a white aesthetic jump house, and Jumping Jane created a balloon arch to go on the front of it.

We used Brandi Louis for the cake. We sent Brandi a cake that Lucy had found on Pinterest, and she scaled it down to make it just perfect for our party of 14 little girls. In the next few months, Brandi will be opening her very own bakery called Soirée on Ferdinand Street in St. Fra ncisville.

Lucy’s grandmother, Darlin, giggled and said she thought it was the first time she had used her good China tea cups, but there was no better time to use them than for Lucy‘s golden birthday. We used a little fancy with a little easy cleanup! The pink paper plates were from Amazon, along with the pink and white toile paper napkins.

Lucy planned the entire menu. We had Nutella with pretzel sticks, a fruit bowl and turkey sandwiches on Hawaiian rolls.”

Why was planning this party as a family so special?

“Nobody loves a party more than my mama,” Besty notes. “Our home has always been a place for gathering. When it came time to plan Lucy’s golden birthday, she and Lucy talked about having some friends over for a tea party. Lucy started gathering all her ideas together on a Pinterest board. From there, my mom and I started putting it all together. All the big sisters pitched in to make Lucy’s golden birthday one she would always remember.”

Why did Lucy want to plan her own party?

“Lucy loves parties and having a reason to celebrate! Nothing makes our girl happier than having a room full of the people she loves,” Laura says.