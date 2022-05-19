These local home good picks can help you live more sustainably

Recycling or reusing old containers, utilizing natural ingredients, and donating items to local organizations are just some of the ways you can live more sustainably in 2022. Small changes over time can turn into big ones, after all, which is why local shops in Baton Rouge are here to help with those first steps to living a more conscious lifestyle.

Keep scrolling to see some of the items we found that inspired us to pay a bit more attention to the things we consume.

Kaleigh Vaughn, founder and owner of Lost Lover Co., promotes a healthy and sustainable lifestyle with her natural body care brand. Her DIY masks, especially, are made with all natural ingredients, have minimal packaging, and target specific skincare concerns.

Donating used clothes and thrifting new ones from places like The Purple Cow is a great way to not only give back to your community, but to help prevent excess waste by rescuing items–from homewares to clothes–from the trash and giving them new life.

The hot, sticky Louisiana summer months are here to stay for a while and, unfortunately for us, so are the mosquitoes. While numerous brands exist to help the pesky biters stay away, Britt Rouse of Local Leaf Gallery is finding a way to use all-natural products that are just as effective—and fragrant to boot.

After a long day, there is nothing quite like grabbing a glass of wine and soaking in a relaxing bubble bath. Unfortunately, most bubble bath soaps come in large plastic containers that get thrown away. However, stationery shop The Queen Bee offers a solution with this packaging that can be reused as a vase or even just as décor. That way you can treat yourself without the guilt.

If you’re into history and love a good scavenger hunt, then antique sales and markets might be the thing for you. Shopping vintage kitchen accessories and furniture from curators like Lily Barfield of Lily’s Vintage Finds is just one way to find new treasures from older times.

Plastic wrap can be one of the biggest culprits when it comes to waste in the kitchen, but these colorful beeswax-based food wraps from Bee Pure Apiary let you preserve your leftovers—and the planet—all at the same time.

