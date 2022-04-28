Check out these finds from local creatives and makers

Amanda Proctor, Daniel Barousse, Baton Rouge Succulent Co., Callisto Ray, Honeybee’s, Kate Hamel Tucker and Damien Mitchell all have one thing in common: they’re local makers sharing their talents and gifts with Baton Rouge. As we prepare to peruse Hot Art, Cool Nights this weekend, we decided to get a preview of some local makers and what they have to offer, including fun finds like handcrafted leather tote bags, new furniture created out of recycled skateboards, homemade T-shirts and lively succulent displays.

Keeping scrolling for our roundup of some locally made items to bag in BR.

Amanda Proctor of Amanda Proctor Ceramics often sells her Louisiana-inspired plates at the monthly Mid City Makers Market, celebrating the state’s biggest festivities like Mardi Gras, crawfish boils, parades, tailgating or just a good ol’ fashioned cook-out! Proctor even makes pet portrait pottery so your furry friends never have to feel left out.

Skateboards aren’t just for recreation. According to Daniel Barousse of Barousse Works, they’re also for, well, creation! Barousse takes old, recycled skateboards and turns them into furniture, kitchenware, jewelry and pens. You can find his creations on his Instagram page or at monthly Mid City Makers Markets on Government Street.

Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is known to carry all things plant-related, from flower bouquets and succulents to stationary and decor. Even if you weren’t blessed with a green thumb, you can pick up some of their dried arrangements that require no light and no water. These arrangements make for a gorgeous centerpiece, fresh decor and even a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift.

Callisto Ray creates both jewelry and wood-burnings. After breaking into the market by wood-burning an elephant for her son, she decided to add to the collection by wood-burning even more animals, from tigers to toucans. You can shop her website or find her on Instagram.

Honeybee’s has made a mission of representing the great state of Louisiana through the power of the T-shirt. You can order this Crawfish License Plate T-shirt from their website or in Hey, Penelope on Jefferson Highway.

Kate Hamel Tucker of Owl House is a go-to for all things printmaking, including cards, clothing, prints, stickers and tea towels. Since Tucker obtained her degrees in studio art and environmental science from the University of Virginia, much of her art contains elements of nature and wildlife. Shop her products on her website and check out her work on Instagram.

Damien Mitchell graduated from the University of Louisiana with a degree in industrial design and now uses his talents to design and create wallets, chairs, shoes and bags. Check out his work on his website or on Instagram.

For more on what to expect from local makers this weekend, check out our [email protected] article on 2022’s Hot Art, Cool Nights festival here.