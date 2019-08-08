Local finds to take your child’s school uniform game to the next level

With the school year here, it’s time to start making sure everyone’s uniforms are up to par. I think it’s safe to say that wearing a school uniform is either a blessing in disguise or a constant fight in the morning. From my personal experience of 12 years in plaid and Sperrys, uniforms are definitely associated with memories of a love-hate relationship.

On one hand, not having to pick out a new outfit every day is a fabulous convenience. However, with that being said, wearing the same thing every day, year after year, gets a little old. Side note: making the transition from wearing a jumper to wearing a skirt or skort was revolutionary for my uniform game. And luckily there are plenty of ways to allow your child to amp up their uniform game if they’re not old enough to make the jumper-to-skirt transition–accessorizing!

Upon first glance, most schools have seemingly strict policies regarding uniforms and what is, or isn’t allowed. However, with a little out-of-the-box thinking, and an eye for fashion, it can be easy to dress up your child’s look and allow them to feel and look their best in a sea of similarity. Below are a few of our picks that we think would complete any back-to-school look. Click on the posts below for pricing and purchasing information:

These pale pink pom-pom sneakers are not only comfortable and practical, but completely adorable and could add some sparkle to any dull uniform.

Basic bows are a thing of the past! These adorable handpainted bows are a sweet touch that any Southern girl are sure to love. Plus, having the school’s emblem painted on is a cute way to show school spirit.

The little guys in your life are probably far less likely to wear any accessories that Mom picks out. Instead, pair this monogramed belt with their uniform for a little pop of color and style.

Skip out on the princess lunchbox this year and go with something a little more unique! This super fun, monogrammed confetti lunch box is sure to be the talk of the lunch table.

Last but not least, these monogrammed school shirts are perfect for adding a little something classic to any boy’s or girl’s uniform shirt. Added bonus: it makes sorting through clean laundry a lot easier.

