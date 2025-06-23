How party planning service Jeaux Jumps is giving back | By Sally Grace Cagle -

While Jeaux Jumps owner Sunny Harden has built a reputation for designing luxe kids’ parties, she also understands that not every family can afford to create over-the-top, magical moments. Guided by their desire to give back, she and her husband, Tre Harden, launched the Jeaux Cares initiative to donate a free party to a deserving child each quarter.

After Party City—an affordable option where many community members purchased themed birthday party items—closed in Baton Rouge, the couple was more inspired than ever to turn their idea into an initiative.

Nominations poured in following their announcement of the initiative, and the Hardens began selecting recipients based on the heartfelt submissions. Starting at the beginning of this year, they have donated their party planning services and rentals to throw two parties for local children, with another planned for September.

“We threw the first party about two weeks later,” Sunny recalls. “At the second party, the kids were in the bounce house all night. Many of them had never experienced a bounce house before, and we practically had to pry them out. They loved it so much.”

Local party vendors, including Luxe Magnolia, Creative Tees Plus and Once Upon a Throne, also pitch in to give local kids the full high-end party experience complete with tables and chairs, flower walls, bounce houses or ball pits, custom vinyl and print work and more.

“Many small businesses don’t know how they should give back,” Sunny explains. “This is a great way to be involved in giving back, and put our time, energy and services into it. I’m just thankful that the kids get to enjoy themselves.”

To nominate a child for a Jeaux Cares party, fill out the form here.