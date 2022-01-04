Our January cover story highlights nine local women who are making a difference

Call it the year of we-don’t-have-to-live-like-this. In 2021, a growing number of passionate Baton Rouge women decided it was time to refuse to accept the status quo—and that they were not too small to make a major impact on our community and our world. Their actions are beautifying our streets, helping to prevent future flooding, providing nourishment to those in need, and literally saving lives.

In this month’s issue, inRegister highlights six individuals and one group of three who are making a difference in our city one small step at a time. To learn more about each one, click through to our cover story here.