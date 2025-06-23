inRegister staff members are itching to read these books this summer | By Kamryn Tramonte -

While we spend our work days writing, editing and reading our own magazine, it’s nice to go home and have a different type of literary escape. Whether that be romantic fiction, a murder mystery or something a little more realistic, the inRegister staff is always on the hunt for a new read.

Summer reading doesn’t have to be exclusive to students; adults can enjoy it too, probably more than the kids! Keep scrolling to check out our summer 2025 reading list.

I set out to read this book in its entirety after listening to an episode of my favorite podcast, Celebrity Memoir Book Club, back in May. Well, rather ironically given the title of this book, I forgot about it until I was asked for my submission to this list. How serendipitous that I actually remembered upon some reflection.

Prior to listening to the podcast episode, I hadn’t given much thought to Ephron, the mastermind behind films like Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally. But after hearing snippets and discussion about this and another of Ephron’s lighthearted essay-based novels, I was dying for more–aka the entire book.

I’ll report back–if I happen to remember.

– Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, Editor

Memoir is my favorite genre, and I look forward to reading the story of the woman I grew up watching on The Food Network. After watching the Marta Stewart documentary, Martha, my interest in the women who taught generations of others the art of cooking and entertaining has been reinvigorated. There’s something absolutely riveting about the women who seem so polished and able to conquer the world, bringing us along their journey to show the realities of life.

– Bre Pizzolato, Managing Editor

My friends and I recently started a book club, and Funny You Should Ask is our book for June. I went in blind and was pleasantly surprised by the plot, which tells the story of a pop culture magazine writer who has a whirlwind fling with a famous actor she’s interviewing for a story. It’s an easy read with romance, excitement and drama, and it’s been hard not to finish it too early in the month!

– Sally Grace Cagle, Associate Editor

I’ve read Daisy Jones & the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Reid and absolutely loved them, so I’m excited to read her new book. It is also ranked first on The New York Times Best Sellers list, so it must be fantastic!

– Ryn Lakvold, Editorial Intern

With a whopping 280 books and counting on my “Want to Read” shelf on Goodreads, this was a tough choice. I’m just starting A Girl Like Us by Anna Sophia McLoughlin. It’s Succession meets Saltburn in a dark psychological thriller. I also have Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenbaum on deck in case I’m in the mood for something lighter–like backstabbing, infidelity and murder, but set on a cute beach island with tennis courts.

– Kynley Lemoine, Sales & Marketing Manager

How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin is next up on my book club’s reading list. I love a thriller that keeps me on my toes, and I’m excited to dive into this mystery.

– Caroline Smith, Multi-Media Marketing Consultant