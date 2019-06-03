Inn love: Romantic destinations near Baton Rouge

St. Francisville Inn

St. Francisville

This circa-1880 Victorian inn has received a dramatic makeover, thanks to new owners Brandon Branch—of Southern Charm Savannah fame—and Jim Johnston. Highlights include lush landscaping, opulently decorated interiors and a new craft cocktail bar, The Saint, that’s proving as popular with locals as with overnight guests.

stfrancisvilleinn.com

Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast

Mandeville

The Louisiana Travel Association’s B&B of the Year for 2019, Blue Heron offers amenities including essential-oil massages, organic food and beverage options, and suites featuring private porches complete with daybeds and outdoor curtains. “Everything is designed to help guests relax, recharge and find peace of mind and body,” says owner Sarah Federer.

blueheronmandevillela.com

Maison D’Memoire

Rayne

Find charming century-old lakeside cottages in the heart of Cajun country at Maison D’Memoire, which provides thoughtful touches like breakfast delivery, clawfoot tubs, and packages that include visits to area attractions. Brides-to-be, take note: there are even elopement packages that include all the details for an intimate waterfront ceremony.

maisondmemoire.com