In the Club: Read Wine Book Club | By Kamryn Tramonte -

What started as a simple book club in 2004 is now what keeps this sweet sisterhood alive 20 years later.

Cecilia Cangelosi, Jeri Thread, Amy Jo Warrington, Gail Bourgeois, Mary Williams, Pat Hoffman, Susan Nelson and Donna Glueck are the members who make up Read Wine Book Club. Cousins, sisters, neighbors, coworkers and in-laws, their common love for reading (and wine) is what united them.

The club meets every 6 to 8 weeks at a member’s house to discuss the most recent book and enjoy dinner together. The worse the book, the better the dinner and discussion.

“Word travels before the meetings,” says Amy Jo Warrington. “You’ll hear, ‘So and so didn’t like your book,’ or ‘She said this.’ So you know ahead of time if you should prepare a really good dinner to compensate.”

The members explain that with this pressure, you will never stumble upon a book and suggest it to the group. They have a rule that the host has to read the book first, so extensive research must be done.

Lighthearted jokes, stories and poking fun fill the meetings, showcasing the club’s deep bond. Standing by each other’s sides through births, deaths, weddings and cancer, the women of Read Wine have an unshakable connection.

“We’ve lived life through this book club,” Susan Nelson says. “It’s been a journey.”

Former member Nancy Valluzzo unfortunately passed away in 2021, but the club still honors her every meeting with a toast and quotes her iconic “ya think?” any chance they get.

From author visits to their mascot Sparky, Pat Hoffman’s husband, this book club is never short on excitement. One of the club’s most entertaining traditions is the Christmas White Elephant, where unwanted gifts are hidden around the host’s house and can take months to find.

“In the future, there may be a few people with walkers, but the Read Wine Club will never change,” says Pat Hoffman.