ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from August

August brought the rainy season down hard on our heads, but we didn’t mind—all the more time to find a cozy corner and flip through our favorite inRegister stories from the month. In this roundup of our most-clicked articles, we dig into royal tennis-game attire, teen bedrooms, sorority small talk and more.

5. From the Editor: Match Point

In publisher and editor Kelli Bozeman’s introduction to the August issue, she delves into the viral sensation of Kate Middleton’s yellow Wimbledon dress, the philanthropic fashion of this year’s Best Dressed Ball honorees and more, leading us into an edition filled with high-style happenings.

4. Four smart teen bedrooms with study areas that prioritize both style and function

While many of our own teen-era bedrooms wouldn’t have been complete without TigerBeat tear sheets and homework-cluttered desks, these sleek and chic bedrooms designed by Rachel Cannon prove that the days of youth can still be design savvy, taking on peppy color schemes and unobtrusive organization tactics to craft spaces that suit studying and sleeping.

3. Mastering small talk: A guide to sorority recruitment conversation

This story from the inRegister archives was a favorite again during this year’s sorority recruitment season, proving that old manners can always serve us well when it comes to new introductions. Thanks to the advice of the etiquette expert behind Red Stick Refinement, we’re hoping that these tidbits helped candidates land the sorority of their dreams.

2. Fashion blogger Kerrie Kikendall predicts fall fashion trends

Despite the heat still prevalent in our city, fall is definitely on the way, which means this story running down the upcoming season’s trends made a lot of headway when it appeared in our newsletter this month. Kerrie Kikendall, the face behind All Things Considered by Keki and @allthingsconsideredbykeki, walked us through each autumnal style avenue.

1. Best Dressed 2022: Baton Rougeans go glam in support of the American Cancer Society

Naturally, one of Baton Rouge’s biggest events of the year (and the subject of our August issue’s cover story) led the pack in terms of our most-clicked articles this month. High fashion and touching stories of philanthropy help make the Best Dressed Ball a night to remember, and we hope this preview of the evening’s honorees left an impression on you, too.