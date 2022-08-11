Fashion blogger Kerrie Kikendall predicts fall fashion trends

We don’t know where it went, but summer is already coming to a close. And while we love sundresses and flip-flops, we’re excited for a change, especially if it means that cooler weather is on the horizon. To prepare, we talked to Kerrie Kikendall, the fashion and lifestyle blogger behind All Things Considered by Keki, and asked her to share some of the trends she thinks will take over this fall. Read on for all of her predictions:

1. Oversized blazers

Trade in your typical cardigan for something a bit more polished this season. A relaxed blazer is just the piece to balance out a more feminine outfit and add some structure while still staying comfortable. It’s versatile as well, and can transform to fit any setting, from a Monday in the office to dinner and drinks with friends.

“Oversized blazers are great with a pair of jeans or added to any form of fitted dress,” Kikendall says. “They’re also fun to pair with a fun boot and some gold jewelry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOXI BOUTIQUE (@moxi_boutique)

2. Bright colors

Neutrals had their moment last season, but it’s time to bring back some fun with bold colors for fall. Go all-in with a neon top or dress, or take the more subtle route with pops of color in your footwear and accessories.

“Bright colors for fall are going to be huge! Hot pinks, oranges, yellows and greens all appear in this fall’s Pantone color trends,” says Kikendall. “I love to add pops of color to my looks with shoes, personally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HerringStone’s Boutique (@herringstones)

3. Glitz and glamour

Kikendall suggests embracing your inner child and going big in the drama department with glittery, sequined looks. Whether you want to sparkle from head to toe or incorporate subtle rhinestoned touches, the goal is to add a little fun to any look. After all, life’s too short not to shine.

“Everyone is obsessed with all things sparkles and sequins,” Kikendall says. “Add some sparkle to any look with accessories like rhinestone boots, rhinestone bags and, of course, anything Queen of Sparkles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of Sparkles (@queenofsparkles)

4. Fur, feathers and fringe

Just like the sparkles, this trend is all about achieving a level of drama with your look. Adding unexpected texture, Kikendall says feathers and fringe can be incorporated in everything from a small detail on a pair of shoes to an entire skirt.

“Feathers are my favorite right now, from tops to skirts trimmed in feathers or fringe,” Kikendall says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHIC (@shopthechicgirl)

For more style tidbits for this fall and beyond, follow us on Instagram @inregister. And be sure to follow Kerrie @allthingsconsideredbykeki.