ICYMI: Reader favorite stories from October

Before you hit the pavement tonight with your little ones for trick-or-treating, or while you wait for your own doorbell to ring, take a moment to look back some of inRegister readers’ favorite not-so-spooky stories from the month of October.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

5. Luxurious layers transform a former Crescent City government building into a romantic retreat

Before New Orleans’ new Maison de la Luz guesthouse made the cover of Condé Nast Traveler’s November issue, it was featured in the pages of inRegister’s October homes issue, where the hotel’s sumptuous style played perfectly with the pretty interiors of the many featured houses in the Capital City. Step inside and see why this new space is turning heads not just in NOLA but around the country by reading our story here.

4. Stirring up a good pot of gumbo with Eliza Restaurant and Bar

We marked National Gumbo Day earlier this month (hey, there’s a celebration for everything, but we’re not arguing with this one!) by talking to Eliza Restaurant’s owner and head chef Russell Davis to find out what makes the perfect pot of Louisiana’s favorite cool-weather concoction.

3. Dress dreams: Pedram Couture debuts newest bridal collection

Baton Rouge’s own Pedram Pasha Taheri is enjoying the fruits of fashion success as his stunning bridal gowns and other couture styles are being worn by some of the most photographed celebrities in the country. Taheri’s newest bridal collection, launched at New York Bridal Fashion Week earlier this month, features many of the designer details he has become known for, along with a few surprises that are sure to turn some heads.

2. Color rush: Designers dish on statement hues for fall

From “Cavern Clay” to “Verdigris Green,” homeowners and interior designers alike are embracing bolder colors for walls and furnishings this fall. Take a cue from these hues and enliven your own space with a simple splash of paint.

1. Take a peek inside the homes of inRegister’s October issue

Come and knock on these doors. We packed the pages of this special semi-annual homes-themed issue with unique abodes all around the Capital City.

What was your favorite story from October? Let us know in the comments below, or by tagging us on Instagram and Facebook.