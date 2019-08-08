ICYMI: Reader favorite stories from July

We can’t believe that it’s August already. The summer has gone by in the blink of an eye. However, we’re holding onto those moments and reminiscing on some of our favorite–and yours–stories from July.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

5. Ask the wedding expert: Angela Marie Events talks traditions

Only a few months into our newest newsletter column, we have covered topics from first looks to proposals. This tip with Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events covered the all important subject of traditions and their adaptation in modern weddings. In this story, Babin touched on everything from who covers the cost to if brides should wear veils.

4. Dog Days of Summer: Check out the entrants in our pet contest

In case you missed it, our July issue was all about man’s–and woman’s–best friend. To help fill the pages with furry faces, we reached out to our loyal [email protected] readers, and they delivered. We received countless submissions, some of which can be seen in the article here.

3. Amy Brewer ties the knot between weddings and workouts

Local wedding planner Amy Brewer of Weddings Taylor Made is marrying her love of weddings and fitness by teaming up with friend Brooke Bridges to create Pivot 180, a fitness program aimed at building a community of women who lift each other up. Original called Bridal Bootcamp, Brewer changed the name to open up her offerings for creating a healthy and sustainable lifestyle to women long after they walk down the aisle.

2. Summer sippin’: Rosé roundup with Martin Wine Cellar

Rosé all day is our motto! We reached out to local wine store Martin Wine Cellar for some new selections that are ideal for mixing it up this summer. Plus, we think these suggestions would be great all year long.

1. Beat the heat: Fun indoor activities around Baton Rouge

It’s no secret that this summer has been a hot one–what’s new. However, we have the mounting temperatures to thank for making this guide our most-clicked story from July. Be sure to browse our suggestions for ways to spend weekends long after the kids head back to school.

What was your favorite story from July? Let us know in the comments below, or by tagging us on Instagram and Facebook.