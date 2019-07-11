Amy Brewer ties the knot between weddings and workouts

There are many moving parts when trying to plan a wedding and everything that goes into it. Choosing things like a venue, caterer, hashtag and dress can be both exciting and completely overwhelming, especially when the bride is also trying to juggle everyday life. It’s so easy to become consumed by details and put personal wellness on the back burner. However, local wedding planner and fitness guru Amy Brewer, of Weddings Taylor Made and Pivot 180, has made it her mission to help brides approach the months leading up to their big day in a holistic way.

Brewer initially fell in love with wedding planning 21 years ago, while planning her own wedding to her husband Chris. And while she always had a passion for event coordinating, her love of fitness did not come until a little later in life. It was only nine years ago that Brewer embarked on her own healthy lifestyle adventure.

“I had lost over 65 pounds and kept it off for the first time in my life,” explains Brewer, who has now found a way to combine her passions. “My heart is for women and to help them succeed the way I was guided to success.”

Enter Pivot 180–previously Bridal Bootcamp, a 6-week workout program composed of two workout sessions per week, a guided meal plan and, most important of all, community. However, what started over two years ago as a way for Brewer’s brides and their bridal parties to prepare for weddings soon turned into a community of women wanting to continue towards a healthier lifestyle change.

“When Bridal Bootcamp first started, it was designed specifically for brides and their bridal party, but when the six-week program would end, the women wanted to keep going,” says Brewer. “It reminded me that it’s not just brides or certain women that want to look and feel their best, it’s stay-at-home moms, doctors, teachers and friends. It’s all women.”

Brewer and her Pivot 180 partner Brooke Bridges decided to change their fitness business’s name in order to reflect the community of strong women they were creating. Brewer notes, however, that weddings and bridal parties are still a big part of her “fit-tribe.”

“This whole thing started as me having the opportunity to fuse my two passions together, and it’s grown into something much bigger than that,” says Brewer. “Not only am I still able to help brides plan and prepare for one of the best days of their lives, but now I am able to help them feel ready for the life after they say “I do”–mentally and physically.”

For more information on Brewer’s women’s fitness program, visit the Pivot 180 Facebook page here. To get into contact with Brewer or check out the weddings she’s planned, visit weddingstaylormade.com.

